Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $812-828 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.36 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.22 EPS.

NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,579. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $960.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAHC. ValuEngine lowered Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

