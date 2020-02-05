Philip Swatman Sells 100,000 Shares of Cambria Automobiles PLC (LON:CAMB) Stock

Cambria Automobiles PLC (LON:CAMB) insider Philip Swatman sold 100,000 shares of Cambria Automobiles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91), for a total value of £69,000 ($90,765.59).

Shares of LON CAMB opened at GBX 68.67 ($0.90) on Wednesday. Cambria Automobiles PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 50.13 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66. The company has a market cap of $68.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Cambria Automobiles’s previous dividend of $0.25. Cambria Automobiles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

