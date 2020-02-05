Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 16% against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1,849.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Nanex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,942,566 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Nanex, IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

