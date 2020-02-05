Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) Board Announces Share Repurchase Program

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 50.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PICO stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Pico has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter. Pico had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 31.37%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

