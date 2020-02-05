Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $378,000 Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.06. 2,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,329. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

