Pictet & Cie Europe SA Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,011 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $3.75 on Wednesday, hitting $148.12. The company had a trading volume of 115,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,599. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.96. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

