Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 430 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.80. 3,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average is $111.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

