PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 on February 6th

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

NYSEARCA CORP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.57. 4,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.61. PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $112.41.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.