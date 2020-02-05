Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Posts Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.
OTCMKTS:PPBN remained flat at $$34.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 426. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.45.
About Pinnacle Bankshares
