Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Posts Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:PPBN remained flat at $$34.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 426. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.45.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

