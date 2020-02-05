Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading Up 6.8%

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.51, approximately 441,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 529,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pintec Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pintec Technology in the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pintec Technology in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pintec Technology in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

