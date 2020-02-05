Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.79, approximately 5,794 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 105,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.
Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PHT)
Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.