Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.79, approximately 5,794 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 105,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 239,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

