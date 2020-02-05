Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. 1,432,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,820. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.60. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,177,000 after buying an additional 196,773 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 51,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,466,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

