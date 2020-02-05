Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its target price boosted by Buckingham Research from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PIPR stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,539. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.09. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $280.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

