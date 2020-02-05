Piper Sandler Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $270.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.33.

Shares of EW stock traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.35. 1,366,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $1,258,332.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,838.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,591 shares of company stock worth $31,221,495 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 222.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 80.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.7% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 29,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

