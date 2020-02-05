Pirl (PIRL) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. Pirl has a market capitalization of $449,514.00 and approximately $8,206.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 64,323,973 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.