Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. Pitney Bowes also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

PBI traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,051,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $638.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.76 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 167.93% and a net margin of 1.81%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 16,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,329.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,441.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

