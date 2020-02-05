PIVX (PIVX) Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $18.45 million and $1.04 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Crex24, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014555 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005280 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bittrex, Binance, BiteBTC, Coinbe, Bisq and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

