Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.66-1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. Plains All American Pipeline also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,062,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,887. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

