Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,745. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.24. Plains GP has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $25.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 68.25%.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

