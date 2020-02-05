Plancorp LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 116.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,642,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.30. 136,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,263. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.12 and its 200-day moving average is $285.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 398,131 shares of company stock valued at $125,952,372. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

