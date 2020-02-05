Plancorp LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,562 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,260 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,584,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,534,358. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

