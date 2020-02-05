Plancorp LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Plancorp LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,360,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,263,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,286,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 712,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,170,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.17. 67,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.44. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $214.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.