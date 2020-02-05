Plancorp LLC Has $918,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $83.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,065. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

