Plancorp LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.61. 154,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,822. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.47 and a 200 day moving average of $308.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $269.47 and a 12-month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

