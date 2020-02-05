Plancorp LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Plancorp LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 234,818 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

