Plancorp LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Plancorp LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. 145,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

