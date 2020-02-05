Plancorp LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.89. 234,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,060,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $59.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

