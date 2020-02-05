Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Plantronics updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.36-0.19 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.01-0.31 EPS.
NYSE:PLT traded down $10.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 4,819,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.36. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $53.92.
In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 3,699 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $95,767.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,830.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 6,124 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $152,365.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About Plantronics
Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.
