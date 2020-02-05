Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Plantronics updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.36-0.19 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.01-0.31 EPS.

NYSE:PLT traded down $10.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 4,819,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.36. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $53.92.

Get Plantronics alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 3,699 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $95,767.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,830.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 6,124 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $152,365.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.