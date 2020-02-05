Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 77,925 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 35,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,400. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

