Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,191,000 after buying an additional 200,245 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in CME Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 281,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,429,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,232,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $18,125,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in CME Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 458,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

Shares of CME stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.82. 104,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,801. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

