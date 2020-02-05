Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.82 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.97. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

