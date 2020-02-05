Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $651,000 in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,239,000 after purchasing an additional 240,647 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,299,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,191,000 after buying an additional 497,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 62,170 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 142,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period.

Shares of RWX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. 16,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

