Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $860,000 in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Prologis by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Prologis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,774,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,609,000 after purchasing an additional 328,326 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,328,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,685,000 after purchasing an additional 193,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,854,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,157,000 after buying an additional 79,279 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Prologis stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.68. 174,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,779. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.91 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

