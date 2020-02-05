Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.09. 1,146,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,048. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

