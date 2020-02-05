Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,235,000 after acquiring an additional 96,881 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,550,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 97,475 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.09. 21,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

