Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $106.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,691. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

