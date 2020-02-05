Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after buying an additional 135,007 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,618,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after buying an additional 339,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.87. 93,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,065. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

