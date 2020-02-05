PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,920,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 545,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.66 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.28.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

