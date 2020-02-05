Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price (up previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.79)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price (down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Numis Securities lowered Polymetal International to an add rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,242.86 ($16.35).

Shares of Polymetal International stock traded down GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,222.50 ($16.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,325. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,220.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,154.29. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,283 ($16.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

