Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 493.75 ($6.50).

PLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Polypipe Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt lowered Polypipe Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Polypipe Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of PLP stock traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 554.50 ($7.29). 142,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,664. Polypipe Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 535.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 457.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

