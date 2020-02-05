Porvair (LON:PRV) Issues Earnings Results

Porvair (LON:PRV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 25.30 ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 25.20 ($0.33) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON PRV traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 748 ($9.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 699.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 616.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.61 million and a P/E ratio of 31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 772 ($10.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRV. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Porvair from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital cut shares of Porvair to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 785 ($10.33) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Porvair from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

