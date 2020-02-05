PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 624.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 479,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169,732 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,786,000 after purchasing an additional 98,419 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

Shares of PPG opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $103.36 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

