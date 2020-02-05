Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.19

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 5935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pra Group by 279.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pra Group in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

About Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

