Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Premier African Minerals shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 286,201,181 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

