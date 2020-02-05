Prime People (LON:PRP) Trading Down 3.1%

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.18 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.25), approximately 142,625 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3,674% from the average daily volume of 3,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.29).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and a PE ratio of 7.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Prime People’s previous dividend of $1.80. Prime People’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

In related news, insider John Lewis sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £65,122.50 ($85,664.96).

Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the insights, data analytics, and market research sectors under the Prime Insight brand; and recruitment consultancy for the construction and engineering, infrastructure, design and development, real estate, and professional services under Command Recruitment brand.

