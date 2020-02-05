Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 439.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

