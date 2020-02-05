Private Advisors LLC Acquires 4,074 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 153.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,686. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.68.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

