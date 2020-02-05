Private Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,000 Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWPX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,167. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $338.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.70.

NWPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

