Private Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Private Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 140.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FOX by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 602,512 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in FOX by 557.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 199,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,059 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Cowen began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 386,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,761. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

