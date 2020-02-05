Private Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yext by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Yext by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 16,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,070. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 3,847,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,142,759.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,269.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

